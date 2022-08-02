Trash pick-up contract remains tabled by Tipp Council

TIPP CITY — A previously tabled resolution to move forward with the current bid for trash pick-up remained tabled by Tipp City Council at Monday’s meeting.

The tabling of the resolution occurred at the July 18 council meeting, after both council members and citizens highlighted concerns about the removal of alleyway pick-up and how this would impact some residents in the community. Tipp City resident Marilyn Moore emphasized the challenges this would present for seniors in the city, especially those who lived in homes that have hills in front of their homes or would have to pull trash cans through multiple feet of snow in the winter.

The proposed resolution would authorize City Manager Tim Eggleston to enter into a five-year contract with Republic Services, Inc. for collection and disposal of trash, recycling and yard waste that would begin Oct. 1, 2022 and go through Sept. 30, 2027. Rumpke had also placed a bid for the same contract, which does not include alleyway trash pick-up, and the Republic build was chosen due to costing the city less. According to Eggleston, the reason why alleyway trash pick-up was not included in the new contract was because of concerns of continued damage done by the large trucks trying to drive through narrow alleyways.

Because the resolution remained tabled, the companion ordinance to amend the refuse collection fee reflecting the bid submitted by Republic Services, Inc. was passed over for a first reading and sponsorship. The resolution and ordinance will be revisited at the Monday, Aug. 15 meeting.

Council also passed the following items during Monday’s meeting:

• An ordinance amending and modifying the Annual Operating Budget to appropriate additional monies for various unanticipated events which have occurred during the course of the city’s 2022 fiscal year passed unanimously;

• A resolution authorizing Eggleston to enter into a one-year agreement with the Tipp City Exempted Village School District to provide police services at various school locations, functions and events passed unanimously;

• A resolution authorizing Eggleston to execute the cooperative agreement between the city and the Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority for the Abbott Expansion Project passed in a 5-1-0 vote, with Councilman Douglas Slagel abstaining from the vote;

• A resolution authorizing Eggleston to enter into a professional services contract with Stand Associates for design and engineering services for the Sanitary Sewer Project at a cost not to exceed $362,700 plus any necessary and reasonable change orders as approved in advance by Eggleston was approved unanimously; and

• A motion to not request a public hearing on the issuance of a new D5 liquor permit to Tipp City Pizza, 14 E. Main St. passed unanimously.

The next meeting of Tipp City Council will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.