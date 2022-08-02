Tipp City Police reports

Aug. 1

-3:26 a.m.: burglar alarm. Police responded to a burglar alarm in the 300 block of Park Avenue.

July 31

-12:13 a.m.: menacing. Police responded to reports of menacing in the 300 block of North Garber Drive.

-3:01 a.m.: suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of South Tippecanoe Drive.

-12:33 a.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 0 block of Weller Drive.

-5:27 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 0 block of Parkwood Drive.

-6:06 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called to remove an unwanted person in the 200 block of South 6th Street.

-8:49 p.m.: shots fired. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of East State Route 571 and found nothing unusual.

-10:29 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

-10:29 p.m.: burglar alarm. Police responded to an alarm in the 1900 block of Donn Davis Way.

July 30

-10:19 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 0 block of West State Route 571.

July 29

-2:12 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 0 block of Parkwood Drive.

-9:17 a.m.: fight. A fight was reported in the 3500 block of South County Road 25A.

-12:30 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South 4th Street.

July 27

-1:59 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of West Main Street. No occupants were found in the vehicle, which was missing its passenger side front tire.

-3:33 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Two juvenile males were reported loitering in the 0 block of North Hyatt Street and were cited for curfew violations and released to their respective guardians.

-12:43 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Garber Drive.