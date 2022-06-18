Ava Hanrahan receives READ On! Ohio Award for Children & Teens

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — A local student is being recognized for her love of reading.

At its upcoming statewide Conference and Awards Celebration, the Ohio Educational Library Media Association (OELMA), Ohio’s professional association for K-12 school librarians, will recognize the recipients of the 2022 READ On! Ohio Award for Children & Teens. The award celebrates enthusiastic readers nominated by school and public librarians in the following categories: primary (K-2); intermediate (3-5); middle (6-8); and high (9-12) and regions: SE, SW, NE, and NW. This year marks the seventh year READ On! Ohio has been awarded.

OELMA is pleased to announce that Ava Hanrahan, a 6-8 student at Tippecanoe Middle School, is a recipient of this award. In her nomination Wendy Torrence, school library media specialist, stated:

“Ava Hanrahan is an exceptionally passionate reader who frequents the school library almost daily, attends Book Club, and shares recommendations with other students. Ava visits the school library regularly, and she asks for recommendations, sometimes checking out five books at a time. She has checked out 58 items to date this school year. When Ava turns in a book, she shares her impression and favorite parts and characters with me. During Book Club meetings, she is a leader in the discussions. She enjoys sharing with her peers and hearing their opinions as well. Ava’s enthusiasm for the ‘Magisterium’ series was contagious, and she encouraged other students to read all five books in the series even though we only read the first book, ‘The Iron Trial,’ for Book Club. I have even seen Ava lead other students through the stacks, discussing books they have read. Ava truly enjoys reading for pleasure and is an outstanding candidate for the Read On! Ohio award.”

Ava will be recognized at the 2022 OELMA Conference and Awards Ceremony, Oct. 7, 2022, at noon at the Dublin Embassy Suites, 5100 Upper Metro Place, Dublin.