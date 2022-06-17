CareFlight called to US36 crash

PIQUA — At least three victims were injured in a Friday afternoon crash on Covington Avenue/U.S. Route 36 at R.M. Davis at the west edge of Piqua at 2:31 p.m.

CareFlight was called to transport one of the victims of an SUV that rolled over during the crash, landing on its top. two other passengers in the SUV were transported by ground medics.

The crash involved a large pickup truck and an SUV. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Covington Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to assist with the crash and provide a Landing Zone for CareFlight.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that both vehicles were eastbound on U.S. 36 when the SUV, which was in the lead, moved to the right for an unknown reason, then came back to the lane of travel when it impacted the truck.

While Piqua and Covington worked the crash scene, set up the Landing Zone, and landed CareFlight, a structure fire was reported on Wilson Avenue. Fletcher, Lockington, Troy, and Pleasant Hill responded to the structure fire while Bradford and Sidney were able to assist on squad calls for Piqua. Assistant Piqua Fire Chief Lee Adams said that several bystanders, including an off-duty Springfield firefighter, deserve credit for lending helping hands at the scene.

Covington Avenue/U.S. Rt. 36 was closed for over an hour while crews worked the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Piqua Police.