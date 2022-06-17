Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

June 16

THEFT: A deputy responded to a report of a theft at 9 a.m. on the 400 block of Stitcher Street in Bradford. This case is pending.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of Monument Street in Pleasant Hill for a theft complaint at 2:50 p.m.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a fraud complaint by calling the reporting party, a Bethel Township resident. After investigation, it was found that a known subject opened a financial account in the complainant’s name without her permission. This case is pending further investigation.

CHILD ABUSE: Deputies responded to the Paris Court Trailer Park in Springcreek Township in reference to a possible child abuse complaint at 6:50 p.m.

HARASSMENT: A male subject reported receiving phone calls from a known subject and he wanted the caller to stop. A female subject was warned for telephone harassment, which she agreed to stop calling for the night. Case closed.

June 17

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the area of Peters Road and West Kessler Cowlesville Road in Monroe Township in reference to a report of a single-vehicle accident at approximately 2 a.m. Upon further investigation, the vehicle struck a mailbox, and the driver fled from the scene.