BA Bricks opens in new location

LEGO sets, minifigures and LEGO-themed gifts are available at BA Bricks on West Race Street. The store re-opened on Wednesday, Feb. 7, after moving from its original location on South Market Street. Puzzles are also available at BA Bricks, located at 15 W. Race St.

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — BA Bricks has officially opened in its new location at 15 W. Race St.

The LEGO-themed shop held an open house and a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Troy Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Feb. 7 to celebrate the move.

“Our first space was a walk-in closet,” co-owner Ashley Wildermuth said. “Now we’re in an actual LEGO home.”

Located around the corner from the store’s previous South Market Street location, the new shop features approximately 1,500 square feet of retail space, along with an expanded inventory of LEGO and LEGO-themed merchandise.

“We’re hoping to have more price-accessible items as well, so anyone who wants to buy something can,” Wildermuth said.

In addition to LEGO minifigures and sets, BA Bricks also carries a wide variety of LEGO-themed puzzles and gifts.

“Whether you’re a LEGO builder or not, we’ve got something for everyone,” Wildermuth said. “We have a build room where you can actually sit and hang out, or work on a puzzle.”

“We’ll be doing classes, and hopefully starting up a LEGO club,” she said.

The store also features a LEGO party area, which is available for groups and special events.

“We can host about 15 people,” Wildermuth said. “You can shoot us a message either by email or through Facebook, and we can walk you through booking details.”

BA Bricks is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

More information can be found through the BA Bricks Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BABricksTroy/.