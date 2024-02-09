Prouty Plaza site of candlelight vigil for Ellie Carder

Members of the local community gather on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy. attending a candlelight vigil for Ellie Carder on Thursday, Feb. 8. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Approximately 35 local community members attended a candlelight vigil for Ellie Carder held in downtown Troy on Thursday, Feb. 8. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — Members of the local community held a candlelight vigil for missing 14 year-old Ellie Carder on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Approximately 35 local residents gathered on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy during the vigil, which was organized through Facebook by a concerned local mother, who asked to remain anonymous.

“We don’t know what happened,” she said. “We just want her found.”

“I’m just a local mom, trying to draw attention to her case and keep it out there,” she said. “Just say a prayer for her and the first responders and people searching for her.”

Carder, 14, was reported missing on the morning of Friday, Feb. 2. She was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 31 in the area of East Staunton Road and Michigan Avenue, headed toward the Great Miami River a little after 6 p.m.

A backpack belonging to her was later discovered in the river near East Main Street (SR 41), according to a press release from the Troy Police Department issued on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Troy Police have asked anyone with information about Carder’s whereabouts to call Detective Compton at (937) 339-7525 ext. 1410. If her location is known at the time of the call, please call 911 or (937) 440-9911 for the Miami County Communication Center.