BA Bricks plans move to new, larger location

Customers shop for LEGO sets during a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of BA Bricks on South Market Street in May of 2023. The shop plans to move to a new location at 15 W. Race St. sometime in January.

TROY — The owners of BA Bricks in downtown Troy have announced plans to move the store to a new location on West Race Street sometime in January.

“We’re going from 450-square-feet to approximately 1,500-square-feet,” co-owner Brandon Wildermuth said. “It will be quadruple; we’ll have space for parties and everything.”

The store’s new location will be at 15 W. Race St., around the corner from the current shop.

“Since we’ll still be in DORA, we can have our adult drink nights, like drink and build,” Wildermuth said. “You can come in and either bring in a set, or buy a set from us, and then sit there and drink and build it.”

“It opens up a world of possibilities,” he said. “Birthday parties and mini-figure swapping nights; we can have a night like that.”

Troy’s first LEGO-themed store, BA Bricks opened in its current location at 224 S. Market St. in May of 2023. Wildermuth and his wife, Ashley Wildermuth, opened the shop due to BA Bricks’ previous success as an online store.

BA Bricks is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The shop is closed on Mondays.

More information can be found online through BA Bricks’ Facebook and Instagram pages, or at https://ba-bricks.square.site/.