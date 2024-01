Miami County’s first baby of 2024, Mabel Mae Stapleton was welcomed at Upper Valley Medical Center at 2:17 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. Born to parents Kirstyn and Brad Stapleton of Troy, she weighed 5 lbs., 8.2 oz. Courtesy | Upper Valley Medical Center Miami County’s first baby of 2024, Mabel Mae Stapleton was born at Upper Valley Medical Center at 2:17 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. Courtesy | Upper Valley Medical Center

