TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library (TMCPL) for “Baby & Me” time on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. this summer starting June 13 through Aug. 1.

“Provide your little ones with their first group library experience,” said a press release from TMCPL.”Together you can enjoy books, songs, rhymes & play!”

Recommended for ages 6-24 months. No registration is required.

TMCPL is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit its website at www.tmcpl.org