Fourteen local properties were honored with Merit Awards and Green Thumb Awards from the City of Troy’s Beautification Committee in June. Courtesy | City of Troy

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful.

The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in maintaining or improving their property. The purpose of the Merit Award is to recognize the architectural improvements made to buildings.

Green Thumb Awards for June 2023:

790 Stonyridge Avenue – Larry and Sherri Ganger

40 Carriage Crossing Way – Tony and Denise Small

2385 Cara Drive – Janet and Dave Newnam

1400 Troy Urbana Road – Jason Levan

122 Dronfield Road – Bobby and Crystal Allison

680 Westlake Drive

321 E. Franklin Street – Shari and David Wickline

1090 Greenfield Drive – Geri Hart

1390 Paul Revere Way – Pat Marchal

18 Vincent Avenue – Mirella Lewis

428 Drury Ln.

1650 Banbury Rd. – Kim and Barbara Stormer

Merit Award for June 2023:

216 S. Frank Street – William Ray Salon

502 Garfield Avenue – Buckeye Business Solutions

The City Beautification Committee receives nominations for both awards. To nominate a household in Troy, send your nomination to Committee President Gareth Johnston at [email protected].

Nominations must specify the award for which the nomination is being made, the name and address of the nominee, and a name and contact information for the person making a nomination. Please note that nominees must residents within the city limits. For more information, visit https://www.troyohio.gov/706/Green-Thumb-and-Merit-Awards.