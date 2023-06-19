Celtic ensemble Dulahan will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy on Friday, June 30, as part of the Fridays of Prouty concert series hosted by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — Troy’s free summer concert series begins on Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. with the five-piece Celtic ensemble Dulahan. This Celtic-American band pays homage to traditional Celtic harmonies, instrumentation and language styles. They write much of what they perform with great love and respect for the genre and style of traditional Celtic folk music. Kyle Aughe is on guitar, bouzouki, banjo and harmonica; Leo Butler is on Irish whistles, flutes and pipes; Mark Sandlin is on mandolin and Dylan Aughe covers percussion. This instrumentation as well as their three and four-part harmonies delivers the Celtic message. The music takes place on Prouty Plaza right in the heart of downtown Troy on the NW quadrant of the square. Join your neighbors and Miami Valley music lovers for this six-concert series.

This concert requires no reservations but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage or ice cream from one of the great Trojan restaurants within walking distance. Visit www.TroyMainStreet.org/dining to learn more about your options.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.