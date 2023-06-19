The Troy American Legion Post 43 Legends are off to a 1-3 start in the Perfect Game World Series.

In the opening game, Troy lost 11-6 to the Post 19 Chiefs.

Jaxon Hill was 2-for-3 at the plate for Troy and the Legends used eight pitchers who combined on a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking 11.

Troy lost to the TG Diamondbacks 3-0.

Jacob Lucas and Hill both had one single each for Troy.

Brayden Offenbacher and Lucas combined on a five-hitter, striking out five.

Only one run was earned.

Troy lost 13-0 to the NGB North Carolina Upperclass.

Casey Kelley had a double and Connor Price had a single.

Gabe White, Dylan Arthur and Wes Nidzgorski combined on a 10-hitter, striking out three and walking nine.

On Monday, Troy bounced back with a 4-2 win over Line Drive Academy.

Lucas gave Troy the lead in the first, bringing in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Sam Ludlow had a two-run double in the fourth inning to put Troy up 3-0.

After Line Drive Academy closed to within 3-1, White brought in a run with a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning.

Nick May got the win with relief help from Lucas.

They combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Hill was 2-for-3.

Troy is now 7-5 on the season.