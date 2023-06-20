TROY — Join the Chess club this summer on the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library.

Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. There is only peer instruction. For all ages. Additional sessions are scheduled for July 5 and Aug. 2 .

No registration is required.

TMCPL is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit its website at www.tmcpl.org