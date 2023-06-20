Weaver

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TIPP CITY — An new era has been ushered in for the Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) with its new Executive Director Tasha Weaver joining the organization which aims to enhance, preserve, and promote downtown Tipp City.

According to its website, DTCP is “made up of active individuals who are passionate about the historical district of Tipp City, from the tracks to the canal.”

Weaver joined DTCP in March after traveling the world during another career in sales, writing/blogging and travel that she feels directly helped to develop the skill-set needed for her current position. She grew up Union City, Indiana, but now lives in the Miami East School District. Weaver graduated from Edison State Community College and Ball State University.

Aside from several planning, administrative and organizational objectives for DTCP, Weaver has the simple goal of wanting to help people rediscover the downtown.

“I really feel like, I just want people to rediscover downtown,” Weaver said.

“In the interview for this job, when they were telling me all about it, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I really want this job; it’s perfect for me,’” Weaver said when exploring career options. “I did event coordinating at Thirty-One ([Gifts] — a previous job). I’m used to taking these huge golf groups and destination weddings; like, I know how to coordinate all of this stuff.”

Raising a pre-teenage daughter motivated Weaver to switch careers because of the need to be in town much more than she was with the her previous traveling job. When she came to DTCP, the year’s events had already been determined, but she needed to secure the details and sponsors to fund many of them.

DTCP, its website says, is comprised of four committees, including, operations, promotion, design, and economic development, that directly focus upon projects and needs of the community. As the only full-time employee of the organization, she hit the ground running, working to pull together the details for the events held downtown, typically on the weekends.

Weaver said she definitely feels the genuine warmth of the Tipp City community, noting having visited large cities all over the world, Tipp City is especially friendly and welcoming, and that she feel right at home.

“I love the job, I really do,” she said. “And people don’t even know who I am (as the executive director of DTCP) but are always smiling and friendly when I am walking around downtown.”

DTCP events range from music bingo to 5K runs to family game nights to annual events like Easter egg hunts, the Jeep Cruise-In and the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering.

“We try to (alternate) events that are both family friendly and adult oriented,” Weaver said about he goal of having something always going on that everyone can enjoy.

For more information about DTCP happenings, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DowntownTippCity or website at https://downtowntippcity.org/ .

Weaver can be reached at [email protected] or by calling 937-667-0883.