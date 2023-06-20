FINDLAY — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2022 – 2023 and were invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. Graduates earned doctorate’s, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees.

Local students include:

Bradyn Craft, of Piqua, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science for Health Professions.

Jordan Crowell, of Covington, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Lindsay Fries, of New Carlisle, received the following: Doctor of Pharmacy.

Gracie Glaser, of Tipp City, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Echocardiography. Glaser graduated from the University with the academic designation of cum laude.

Brooke Gostomsky, of Covington, received the following: Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Ethan Hockaday, of Sidney, received the following: Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages and Applied Linguistics.

Emily Hornberger, of Troy, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Tyler Pratt, of Troy, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Associate of Arts in Business Administration.

Holden Scribner, of Troy, received the following: Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Located in Findlay, the University of Findlay is known not only for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders, educators and global citizens through a dedication to experiential learning, both in and outside of the classroom. Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees and five doctoral degrees. More than 3,500 students are enrolled at Findlay, and the University is nationally recognized by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review.