Babysitting class offered by TMCS

For the Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a 2-day babysitting class, by Enriching Kidz, that will teach your child the skills necessary to become a successful babysitter. This class is for ages 10 and older. The class takes place on Monday, July 18 and Thursday, July 21, from 12-4 p.m. The cost is $101 for residents and $103 nonresidents. Please register and pay by visiting the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org.

The mission of Enriching Kidz is to educate pre-teens on the skills necessary to be successful, confident, and creative individuals. They offer classes designed to enrich, empower and keep kids safe.

During the babysitting class, students will enjoy discussions, hands on activities, and role playing while interacting with other students. Topics covered will include: sitter professionalism, babysitter rights, job and safety information, Heimlich maneuver, CPR for children and infants, first aid, growth and development, diaper changing, infant and toddler care and how to present themselves to a hiring parent. Each participant will receive a student manual and a fully stocked first aid kit and certificate of completion.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit tmcomservices.org for more information.