Road closures for Troy Truck Yard and GOBA concerts

TROY — The city of Troy is excited to welcome visiting bicyclists from Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA) from June 22 to 24. As part of the GOBA week celebrations, the city, Troy Main Street, and GOBA have planned three concerts for the enjoyment of our visitors and residents.

Troy Truck Yard, taking place on Wednesday, June 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., will include a concert by cover band The Naked Karate Girls in the South Cherry Street parking lot. Local vendors will sell food and beer. The South Cherry Street parking lot will be closed all day on June 22. Starting at 2 p.m. that day, South Cherry Street will be closed from Main Street to Franklin Street, and Franklin Street will be closed from Cherry Street to Plum Street.

On Thursday, June 23, GOBA Week continues with a downtown concert by The Menus, sponsored by Troy Main Street. The Public Square closed at Franklin, Walnut, Water and Cherry Streets that evening. Downtown merchants have food and activities planned, and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

A third concert, featuring Parrots of the Caribbean, will be held at Treasure Island Park on Friday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about GOBA, visit www.goba.com.