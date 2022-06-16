Emergency Water Assistance Program is now available

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) has received funding from the Ohio Department of Development to offer a new assistance program. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) began Oct. 27, 2021 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022. This program provides assistance payments for water and wastewater (sewer) bills. Income eligible households may receive assistance, once during this timeframe, if their service is disconnected, pending disconnection, needs established or transferred.

Documents needed to apply include: the most recent water/wastewater bill and disconnection notice or new account number; proof of income for the last 30 days (or 12 months) for each household member; proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members; Social Security numbers for all household members; and proof of disability (if applicable). To be income eligible, applicants must have a gross household income at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

To apply for the program, applicants are required to contact Miami County CAC at (937) 335-7921 and ask for Utility Assistance Intake.

Additional information about the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program is available at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.