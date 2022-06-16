COVINGTON — The following are upcoming events at the J.R. Clarke Public Library in Covington.

For more information on any of these activities. Participants may contact J.R. Clarke Public Library at 937-473-2226 or by email at [email protected]

Sign-ups continue for the “Read more: Oceans of Possibilities” reading program through Tuesday, July 5. Every Friday will be Movie and BINGO afternoon from 1-3:30 p.m.in the Community Room. The End of Summer Reading Program Party will be held on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m.

On Monday, June 27, and Monday, July 25, will be the Lego Landing and More for children who have finished first through fifth grades from 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the JRC Community Room. This month, they will be baking blueberry scones and creating an Ocean Creature.

On Wednesday, June 29, the library will hold the Hotspot Lending and Training Workshop at 10:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. in the J.R. Clarke Alcove. J.R. Clarke has five HotSpots to lend for families with no access to Wi-Fi. If you are interested, please attend and they will go over directions and answer any questions you might have and get you started. The HotSpots can be checked-out at the Circulation Desk for a specific period-of-time. No reservations required for these sessions.

On Wednesday, July 6, and also on Sept. 7, the library will hold Junior High “Hodge Podge” Activities. Those events are held on the first Wednesday of every month from 3:15-4:45 p.m. This month, they are baking scones and introduced to the many activities within the MakerSpace – “Clarke’s Quest!”

Wednesdays through July, J.R. Clarke will be holding sessions on Penmanship/Cursive Practice for children who will next year be in grades 3, 4, 5, 6. Grades 3, 4 will attend at 10 a.m. and grades 5,6 will attend at 11 a.m. They will be using the same cursive writing program that is taught at Covington Elementary School. These sessions will give the children more practice during the summer months so they are “ready and prepared. The Wednesday dates are July 6, 13, 20 and 27. Please sign-up in advance so that preparations can be made for your child.

Thanks to the many adults who have answered the question, “What type of activities would you like to see JR Clarke hold for our mature adults?” They will begin with the following two activities, and there will be more to come in the near future. Your suggestions and recommendations are always welcome! If you would like to assist with their adult activities, please give Cherie a call at 937-473-2226

• Thursday, June 23, and again on Thursday, July 21, their first JRC Adult Card and Game Club will begin from 1-3 p.m. They will plan on meeting in the Community Room. Snacks and drinks will be provided this session as they gather together for some fun and conversation! You will also have the opportunity to decide what games and cards you would like to play in the future.

• Thursday, July 7 ,and Thursday, Aug. 4, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. will be “Epic Wonders” Women’s Book Club, which will begin in the JR Clarke Alcove on the second floor. Remember, everyone has access to the elevator, which reaches all three floors of the library facility. They will begin with a book that many of you may have already read. Their library has access to many questions and possible activities that will broaden your experience and knowledge of, “Heaven is for Real: A Little Boy’s Astounding Story of His Trip to Heaven and Back.” Participants can get their books, in advance, through the COOL Consortium On-line Catalog at www.jrclarkelibrary.org or if you would like a digital copy, you can download a copy from Libby! If you need assistance, their staff will be happy to help! Please allow two weeks for book delivery before “Epic Wonders” begins.

On Tuesday, July 12, and Aug. 12 will be the Premier Community Health Screenings, which is always the second Tuesday of every month from 9-10:45 a.m. in the J.R. Clarke Alcove. Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screening sponsored by Premier Community Health in Miami County.

Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. will be the Family Storytime at Covington Community Park on Tuesday, June 14 through Tuesday, July 12. An adult must accompany your children.

Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7 will be the Veriflow and Yoga class with Lynn Blakely from 6-7 p.m in the J.R. Clarke Community Room. Put this on your calendar now and sign-up in advance.