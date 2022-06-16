Miami County Foundations awards 50 scholarships

For the Miami Valley Today

PIQUA – Miami County Foundation recently awarded 50 scholarships totaling $138,000 to local students to support tuition for their post-high school training or educational pursuits. There were an impressive 291 applications submitted to Miami County Foundation for its 12 endowed scholarship funds.

“At the end of the school year, there is nothing more rewarding than helping students’ educational and career aspirations come to fruition. With the scholarships that Miami County Foundation’s donors have generously funded and the assistance of our very dedicated scholarship review volunteers we were able to do just that,” shared the foundation’s executive director, Natalie Rohlfs.

The scholarships awarded for 2022 include:

Miami County Agricultural Leadership Scholarship: This award was endowed by the Miami County Agricultural Leadership Fund to award a Miami County graduating senior(s) seeking a degree in an agricultural study or related field with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. Each student will receive $500. This year’s recipients are:

• Eric Trittschuh – Milton-Union High School

• Clinton Shellenberger – Newton High School

• Hailey Whitacre – Newton High School/UVCC

Miami County Medical Society Scholarship: The Miami County Medical Society endowed this fund to award residents of Miami County who have been accepted into or who are pursuing an approved course of study to become a medical doctor at an accredited medical school, college or university. This year’s recipient will receive $10,000. The recipient is Alexander Prouty.

Leland & Shirley Mott Memorial Scholarship: The children of Leland and Shirley Mott established this fund in their parents’ memory to award a selected Troy High School, Troy Christian High School or Troy homeschool senior majoring in Art, Art History or Art Education. This year’s recipient is Mackenzie Misirian from Troy Christian High School.

Marjorie Lyons Netzley Scholarship: Endowed by the children of Marjorie Netzley in her memory and in recognition of her dedicated service in medical fields, this renewable scholarship is available to Darke and Miami County residents who are pursuing a health or medical-related degree with a 3.0 grade point average or higher no matter the level of post-secondary education. This year’s award average is $1,000. Recipients are:

• Morgan Kaiser – Troy High School

• Kaylee Braun – Versailles High School

Robert E. Netzley Scholarship: Endowed by the children of Robert Netzley in memory of his commitment to public service within the Miami Valley, this scholarship is available to Darke and Miami County residents whose career goal is in public service in fields such as government, not-for-profit, church, education, politics or “health and safety” with a 3.0 grade point average or higher no matter the level of post-secondary education. This year’s award average is $1,000. This year’s recipients are:

• Colleen O’Leary – Lehman Catholic High School

• Laura Wuebker – Versailles High School

Troy High School Band Scholarship: Made possible by an anonymous donor with the first award issued in 2021, the recipient of this scholarship will be a graduating Troy High School senior involved in band or guard for all four years of Troy High School. She or he will have a 3.5 grade point average or higher, must receive an outstanding recommendation from a Troy High School band director, and pursue higher education in music or STEM studies. This award is $4,000. The recipient is Shogo Nakayama.

Dorothy Bleil Richi Scholarship: Made possible by Ben Richi, the Dorothy Bleil Richi Scholarship is awarded to a St. Patrick Catholic School graduate who will be attending Lehman Catholic High School. This year’s award is $1,500. The recipient is Jackson Meyer.

Thelma Ross Dalton Memorial Scholarship: Endowed by the late Mrs. Dalton, this scholarship provides tuition support to selected residents of Miami County, whether graduating senior(s), non-traditional students or currently enrolled in college, to further their post-high school education in an accredited college, trade, vocational, nursing or health-related facility. Students can reapply in future years. The average award for this year’s recipients is $3,000.

Graduating high school senior recipients include:

• Kylie Balkcom – Bethel High School

• Hannah Beidelman – Newton High School

• Natalie Fogt – Piqua High School

• Sophia Fong – Troy High School

• Lauren Fonner – Troy High School

• Allison Frederick – Troy High School

• Paul Hinds – Piqua High School

• Morgan Kaiser – Troy High School

• Nathaniel Kephart – Troy Christian High School

• Ella Kirkpatrick – Troy High School

• Trey Kreitzer – Miami East High School

• Mia Larned – Tippecanoe High School

• Mary Lins – Lehman Catholic High School

• Madailein Logan – The Dayton Regional STEM School

• Timothy Malott – Troy High School

• Cade Michael – Troy High School

• Mackenzie Misirian – Troy Christian High School

• William Schaefer – Troy High School

• Clinton Shellenberger – Newton High School

• Gretchen Stevens – Miami East High School

• Olivia Stringer – Troy High School

• Kylie Thompson – Troy High School

Current post-secondary education recipients include:

• Allison Bornhorst – University of Cincinnati

• Marie Ewing – Huntington University

• Madison Hildebrand – Wright State University

• Allison Huffman – University of Notre Dame/Ohio State College of Medicine

• Alexander Prouty – Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine

• Jaden Stine – Lee University

• Bethany Weldy – Wright State University

Richard and Doris (Taylor) High Scholarship: Doris High established this scholarship to be awarded to a Newton High School graduating senior(s) majoring in engineering, nursing or education. The average award for this year’s recipients is $3,200. Recipients include:

• Lydia “Sage” Coker

• Robert Ingle

• Laci Miller

• Clinton Shellenberger

• Deanna Bucholtz

Don Favorite Deeter, M. D. Memorial Scholarship: This renewable scholarship was established by Mary McCrea Deeter in memory of her husband and is awarded to a resident of Newton Township, Ohio, a graduating senior of Newton High School, majoring in science with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. This year’s award is $4,000. The recipient is Ashley Evans. This year, the daughter of Mary and Don Deeter traveled from Wichita, Kansas to present Miss Evans her award.

Newton Board of Education/American Legion Scholarship: This scholarship is presented to Newton High School senior(s) who demonstrate superior work ethic and participate in a variety of extra-curricular school activities and community service, exemplifying traits such as leadership and a positive attitude. Recipient(s) will have a 2.75 grade point average or higher. This year’s award average is $1,333. Recipients are:

• Hannah Beidelman

• McKenna Downing

• Clinton Shellenberger

J.A.K. Trade Scholarship: Jim and Amy King endowed this award to annually support a Newton High School graduating senior(s) who has enrolled in an accredited vocational training program or technical school. This year’s award is $1,000. The recipient is Clark Yoder.

Miami County Foundation administers and distributes scholarships annually. For more information about future scholarship opportunities, grant applications for local non-profits, schools or municipalities or to support Miami County Foundation, please visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org. You can reach Miami County Foundation at P.O. Box 1526, Piqua, OH 45356, [email protected], (937) 773-9012 or follow their Facebook or Instagram pages @miamicountyfoundation.