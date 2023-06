The Back to School Quartet, featuring Dale McKinney, left to right, Ron Ventura, Jim Riley and Gary Roeth, sing at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Thursday afternoon, June 8, during a ribbon cutting celebration. The ribbon cutting was for the numerous upgrades in the Hayner Center’s court yard, such as new pavers, an expanded opening to the tea room, the new limestone flowerbed retaining wall, plantings and more.

