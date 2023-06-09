Mcmullen named to Lincoln Memorial University Dean’s List

HARROGATE, TENN. — Kayleigh Mcmullen, of Troy, Ohio, was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2023. To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point-average for the semester. Over 510 students were recognized for high acacademic achievement.

