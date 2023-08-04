DAYTON — Balancing Act: Balancing Family and Caregiving is a free, small-group, online workshop from 11 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, Aug. 20, by presenter Dr. Kia Everett, award-winning therapist, author and speaker. Registration is requested by Aug. 20 on the Agency website or by contacting Mary Hairston by email, [email protected], or phone, 937-341-6944. The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiverworkshops/.

Being an effective caregiver can feel like an impossible feat when combining multiple roles in life including personal responsibilities, work responsibilities, family responsibilities and caregiving responsibilities. Learning how to have a personal life as well as being an effective caregiver is crucial to living a balanced and peaceful life.

This workshop will focus on balancing personal responsibilities along with caregiving responsibilities without compromising the integrity in either area to best equip the caregiver moving forward in their journey. Everett approaches the topic of family caregiving from many different lenses to benefit a wide variety of caregiving situations.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 10:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.