PIQUA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) announced an OVI checkpoint will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. on state Route 571 in the city of Tipp City.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers and is a partnership between the OSP, the Tipp City Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcoholrelated injury and fatal crashes.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” said the release.