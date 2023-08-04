PIQUA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) announced an OVI checkpoint will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. on state Route 571 in the city of Tipp City.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers and is a partnership between the OSP, the Tipp City Police Department and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcoholrelated injury and fatal crashes.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” said the release.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR