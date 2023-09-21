Banned book Bingo at TMCPL

TROY — To mark Banned Books Week 2023, join us for a special BINGO game that celebrates some of our favorite books at Troy-Miami County Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m.

You’ll be looking for and marking off book covers instead of numbers and letters. Hear the history of why some of your favorite books have been challenged and win fun prizes. And also snacks!

Younger patrons are welcome to attend when accompanied by a parent. Registration is required. When registering, please include the total number of people attending the program (adults too). Reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.