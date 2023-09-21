TMCPL storytime at fire station 11

TROY — October is Fire Prevention Month and the Troy-Miami County Public Library wants to celebrate with a special edition of storytime.

Join Ms. Andrea and friends from the Troy Fire Department at fire station 11, located at 110 E. Canal St., on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2:30 p.m. for stories, to take a tour of the fire station and meet a firefighter on the job. No registration is required.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.