Darke County Center for the Arts is once again bringing it’s annual fun-filled fundraiser “Barbecue and Blues” to downtown Greenville on Friday, July 14. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts is once again bringing its annual fun-filled fundraiser Barbecue and Blues to downtown Greenville on Friday, July 14; the fun begins at 6 p.m. on the spacious lawn at the Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore St.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Chris Shutters headlines the event. Delicious food offerings, as well as soft drinks, wine and micro brews will be available throughout the evening. Vendors include food truck favorites Wholly Smokes BBQ and Cray Cray Cajun, while drinks will be provided by Heidelberg Distributing.

“Barbecue and Blues has always been a fantastic summer party, with joyous dancing spontaneously breaking out across the lawn,” commented DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan.

Jordan urges music lovers of all ages to “grab blankets or lawn chairs and come out to celebrate summer with us.”

According to DCCA Artistic Director David Warner, Barbecue and Blues can always be counted on to provide great music and a good time, and this year will be no exception. Shutters, who also plays drums, flute and the piano, started playing the blues at age 13 when he wrote his first song and became a staple in the Toledo music scene before he could drive to his own gigs. Now at age 36, he has won numerous singer/songwriter competitions as well as Battle of the Bands contests, released several albums and toured nationally and internationally with eight world tours under his belt.

Music for this year’s festive event is sponsored by Matt and Angie Arnold, George and Becky Luce, Gail Overholser, Jim and Julia Poeppelman, Kent and Nancy Zechar and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Home. Greenville Public Library graciously provides the venue for Barbecue and Blues. Other support for this special event comes from Rumpke, Darke County Endowment for the Arts and DCCA memberships. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Tickets for Barbecue and Blues cost $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under; food and drink are not included in the ticket price. DCCA will also receive profits from the sale of drinks provided by Heidelberg Distributing. Although tickets will be available at the gate, DCCA strongly recommends purchasing them in advance. Tickets can be reserved by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or at www.DarkeCountyArts.org and are also on sale at Greenville Public Library, Readmore’s Hallmark and Darke County Welcome Center.