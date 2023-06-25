TROY — Due to safety concerns regarding the Tavern Building located on West Main Street, the city of Troy has announced that West Main Street between Plum and Cherry Streets will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic until the chief building official (CBO) and fire chief determine the area to be safe.

“The CBO and fire chief are very important in protecting the safety, health and welfare of our residents, businesses, and visitors,” a press release issued by the city of Troy on Saturday, June 24 said. “They hold special certifications and expertise and rely on other experts to be the final arbiters in determining the safety of structures in Troy.”

“On June 16, after a very thorough review, the CBO, his structural engineer, and our Fire Chief determined unequivocally that this building is unsafe and dangerous,” the release said.”However, the Miami County Common Pleas Court on Friday, June 23 ruled that our CBO and Fire Chief are not sufficiently qualified to make that determination.”

“Since the CBO acts for the City and since both have certified the building as unsafe and dangerous, effective immediately and until such time as the CBO and Fire Chief determine the area to be safe, West Main Street between Plum and Cherry Streets will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” the release said.

A detour for vehicles is located at Plum and Cherry Streets, using Franklin Street.

“It is very concerning that the court decided that our CBO and fire chief are not qualified to give us the best advice possible,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said. “Based on the June 16th inspection, we cannot in good conscience ignore their orders, since we know they are acting as neutral advisors to us with only Troy’s safety in mind. It’s truly regrettable that it’s come to this, but we have an absolute duty to err on the side of caution.”

“I can only hope this decision is reconsidered as soon as possible but until then, we can no longer ignore the risks and leave a potentially unsafe situation,” Oda said.