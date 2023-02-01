Barnes selected as FFA Member of the Month

CASSTOWN — The February 2023 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Haley Barnes. She is the daughter of Jacob and Melissa Barnes of Troy. Barnes is a sophomore and second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Barnes was a member of the Animal Welfare and Behavior Career Development Event team that placed second in the state. She is a member of the Agricultural Sales team and leads the Environmental and Natural Resources team. Barnes serves as the co-chair of the Agricultural Advocacy Committee. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience is raising and marketing chrysanthemums and showing horses.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the members will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.