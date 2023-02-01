18+ three-day watercolor class with local artist

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a 3-day watercolor painting class for beginners ages 18 and older on Feb. 9, 16, and 23, from 6-8 p.m. Participants will complete three paintings while learning about materials and techniques used in watercolor painting. Each session will have unique subjects and styles. The cost of the 3-day class is $50 for residents and $52 for non-residents. All supplies are provided.

Rusty Harden, artist and owner of A Brush With Rusty, will demonstrate the basic watercolor painting techniques in this hands on beginner’s class taught at her studio located at 259 N. Fourth St., Tipp City. To register and pay, visit the TMCS website: www.tmcomservices.org.

The Rusty Harden Studio is an active community partner, a mentor to aspiring artists and a quality resource for art lovers. Artistic creativity is encouraged, nurtured and celebrated in students of all ages and abilities.

“The studio strives to enrich the lives of others through the beauty and accomplishment of art while providing a safe, encouraging and respectful environment that instills the principles of art while embracing individual uniqueness,” said Harden.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information visit their website at www.tmcomservices.org or call 937-667-8631.