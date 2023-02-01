Local authors/decorated veteran speak at museum

Vietnam veteran James E. (Jim) Miller, seated, smiles as his son, James P. Miller outlines some of the challenges they encountered in writing/publishing a book about the elder Miller’s distinguished service to our country while serving as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. The book, “Warrior Two Six – A Vietnam Helicopter Pilot’s Story” was initially planned as a birthday gift for his dad, and has since become a popular read. The Millers were guest speakers at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and drew a capacity crowd.