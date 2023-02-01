The Caroline holds 15th anniversary celebration

TROY — The Caroline celebrated its 15th anniversary on Tuesday, Jan. 31, by hosting an open house featuring a special ceremony honoring longtime employees Executive Chef Russ Emerick and Server/Manager Chelsea Henry.

“They’ve both been here for 15 years,” Events Coordinator Kylee Bowman said. “They’ve been with us the whole time.”

“The boss is the best,” said Emerick, who has worked at the Caroline since it first opened in 2008. He has served as the restaurant’s head chef for the past seven years.

“My boss is the reason I am here,” Emerick said.

The Caroline’s owners, Steve and Melanie Smith, originally opened the restaurant on Jan. 29, 2008. It is named after their daughter, Caroline.

“Melanie and Steve are great,” said Chelsea Henry, who has also worked at the Caroline since it opened. “My boss is awesome.”

“It’s actually been my only job,” she said. “I started when I was 16.”

“We’ve had some good years,” Steve Smith said.

“We wanted to be downtown on the square,” he said of opening The Caroline. “My wife investigated this location, and we thought it would work great for us.”

The Caroline will host Valentine’s Day Dinners on Feb. 10, Feb. 11 and Feb. 14, and a Mardi Gras dinner featuring a special Cajun menu on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

More information can be found online at www.thecarolineonthesquare.com