Piqua man dies in Mercer Co. crash

CELINA — A Piqua man lost his life in a fatal crash Wednesday morning in Mercer County.

According to a press release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, the sheriff’s office is investigating the second fatal traffic crash of the year in Mercer County. Mercer County Central Dispatch received a call 911 call on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:14 a.m. on the report of a traffic crash on U.S. Route 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Road in Granville Township.

The investigation revealed Kevin Brunswick, 61, of Piqua, was driving a 2020 white Chevy sedan, traveling north on U.S. Route 127. Todd Penhorwood, 54, of Mount Victory, was traveling southbound in a 2020 white International semi-tractor and trailer. For an unknown reason, Brunswick traveled left of center, striking Penhorwood.

Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were members of the St. Henry Fire Department, Burkettsville Fire Department, Southern Mercer County Joint Ambulance District, MCERV, Ohio Motor Carrier Enforcement and Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team was called to the scene.

This crash remains under investigation at this time and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review once it is completed.