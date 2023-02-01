TROY — A new officer has joined the ranks of the Troy Police Department.

Officer Hunter Bradburn was swoon in by Mayor Robin Oda during a ceremony at Troy City Hall on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, as Troy Chief of Police Shawn McKinney and about a dozen other Troy officers looked on.

Also in attendance were Bradburn’s wife, Katie, and their two children.

Bradbury is a native of Greenville where he graduated from Greenville High School before enlisting in the United States Navy where he served as a medical corpsman. He continues to serve his country in reserve status.

He attended Edison State Community College where he graduated from the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. While attending the academy, he was selected to serve as squad leader.

Bradbury will begin duty with Troy Police Department this week. His first duty will be with a field training officer who will work with him to see that he is ready to “hit the streets” to help protect the citizens of Troy.

“It has always been something that I’ve sought after,” said Bradbury, “so today I’ve got the beginning of that. Obviously there are still a lot of challenges ahead for me but I hope that I can meet and surpass them, not only for me but for the community as well.”