Troy Aquatic Center seeks lifeguards for 2023 season

TROY — The Troy Aquatic Center is now hiring lifeguards for the 2023 pool season.

Lifeguards must be 16 years of age or older to apply, and certified in lifeguard training. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Applications can be completed on the city of Troy’s website at www.troyohio.gov or through a link posted on the Troy Aquatic Center Facebook page. Applications are also available at the Troy Recreation Department office located inside Hobart Arena.

“Certified lifeguards have completed a lifeguard course,” Assistant Director of Recreation Carrie Slater said. “The comprehensive lifeguard training course includes accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, and rescue skills. The course also includes CPR for the professional rescuer with AED, Emergency Oxygen Administration and first aid.”

Most of the Aquatic Center’s lifeguards are certified through the Miami County YMCA Lifeguard Program, Slater said. A class is currently enrolling to start in April at the YMCA Robinson Branch located on South County Road 25A.

“Most of our staff is certified at the Miami County YMCA lifeguard program,” Slater said. “Myself, along with six other staff members are certified lifeguard instructors. Between the seven of us and the staff at the YMCA, we offer many opportunities for individuals to become certified.”

Pay range varies by position. Employees who work at the Troy Aquatic Park are part time seasonal staff, with the ability to work up to 40 hours per week.

“The Troy Aquatic Park will close for the season on Aug. 20, 2023,” Slater said. “Staff will have the ability to apply or work at Hobart Arena in the winter months, if they so choose. We have concessions stand opportunities, along with staff that is needed to operate our public skating sessions.”

At this time, lifeguard positions are the only openings available at the aquatic center.

“There is a nationwide shortage of lifeguards,” Slater said. “The shortage is affecting about a third of public pools across the country, leading some public pools to reduce hours or close altogether.”

“We have been very fortunate over the last few years to be able to recruit and train enough guards for the Troy Aquatic Park,” she said.