Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy and Vandalia-Butler baseballl teams were in a battle for five innings Tuesday at the Market Street diamond before Butler pulled away for a 9-0 win.

Butler’s Hunter Richardson singled in the first inning and scored on Austin Flohre’s double.

In the fourth, Troy catcher Caleb Akins tagged out a Butler runner at home on a suicide squeeze.

It was still 1-0 after five innings, with Troy starter Nathan McDowell holding Butler to three hits.

But, the Aviators got four runs each in its final two at bats to pull away.

McDowell and Carson Riddle combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four, walking four and hitting three batters.

Akins, Hayden Frey and Brady O’Leary all had singles for Troy.

Piqua 11,

W. Carrollton 1

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua baseball team remained unbeaten in MVL play with two wins Tuesday.

In the first game, Mickey Anderson was 3-for-3 with three doubles and five RBIs and Owen Shalwer had two RBIs.

Hunter Steinke and Jerry Anthony combined on a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

In the second game, Anderson stayed hot going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Josh Heather was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Trenton Laughman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Mason Davis was 2-for-4.

Jacob Felts and Laughman combined on a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Tippecanoe 8,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — Cayden McKinney pitched a three-hit shutout for Tippecanoe, striking out 11 and walking one.

Landon Hunter was 2-for-3 with a double, Peyton Schultz had two RBIs and Landon Muhlenkamp had three RBIs.

Bethel 2,

Miami East 1

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team handed Miami East its first loss of the season.

Luke Gray, Bryce Ballard and Christian Barker combined on four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking five.

Luke Hamaker was 2-for-3 for Miami East and pitched a two-hitter, striking out three and walking 2.

Troy Christian 7,

Lehman Catholic 4

SIDNEY — The Troy Christian baseball team picked up a road win Tuesday.

Camden Koukol had a home run and three RBIs, Paul McDonald and William Twiss were 2-for-4, Marcus O’Neal was 2-for-4 with a double and Judah Simmons and Jacob Grossnickle both doubled.

Carson Dyer, McDonald and Simmons combined on a five-hitter, striking out 14 and walking four.

Korban Schmiesing was 2-for-4 with a double for Lehman.

Seth Knapke and Turner Lachey combined on a 10-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Covington 1,

Riverside 0

COVINGTON — Ashton Skaggs and Brairen Denson combined on a three-hit shutout for Covington, striking out 13 and walking two.

Grant Blore was 2-for-3 with a double.

Milton-Union 18,

Norhtridge 15

DAYTON — The Milton-Union baseball team edged Northridge Tuesday.

Waytt Kimmel was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Peyton Nichols was 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs.

Wesley Schommer was 2-for-2 with two doubles, Zach Lovin was 2-for-3 with a double, Evan Michael was 2-for-4 with aa double and Hunter Fraley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Fraley, Lovin and Logan Keys combined to strikeout five and walk 12 on the mound.

Bradford 9,

TC North 5

LEWISBURG — The Bradford baseball team picked up a road win in WOAC action.

Owen Canan was 2-for-4, Landon Wills was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Trey Schmelzer was 2-for-3 with a double, Colton Gambill was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Hudson Hill was 2-for-3 and Garrett Trevino had two RBIs.

Canan, Schmelzer and Treyl Manuel cobmined on a nine-hitter, striking out three and walking six.

