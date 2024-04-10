Commissioners hear Covington students’ special presentation

Covington students Caiden Hollingsworth, left to right, Whitney Burns, Brock Lyons, Kara Stephan, and Kori Moore present a skit on agricultural issues during the Miami County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, April 9. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Beth Hull speaks to the Miami County Commissioners Ted Mercer, left to right, Greg Simmons, and Wade Westfall. Hull was appointed as director of the Miami County Communications Center after serving as the interim director for the last four months. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — Students from the Covington Exempted Local Schools gave a special agricultural presentation during the Miami County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, April 9.

Caiden Hollingsworth, Whitney Burns, Brock Lyons, Kara Stephan and Kori Moore presented a skit about the possible consequences related to the avian flu.

According to Jessica Helsinger, FFA advisor for Covington Exempted Village Schools, the students will present their skit to 10 different public forums before a state contest on April 27.

“Our juniors and seniors, as part of their Ag Business class, wrote this script and then they developed themselves a team,” Helsinger said.

In other business prior to the presentation, the commissioners appointed Beth Hull as the director of the Miami County Communications Center.

Hull has served as the interim director since November of 2023 after the retirement of former Director Jeffrey Busch. She will earn $3,816, bi-weekly, effective on April 1, as the new director.

“I’d like to take this time just to thank you all. Miami County Communications has always served as a model agency throughout the state,” Hull said to the commissioners during the meeting. “I appreciate the opportunity to continue the strides made by prior administrations continuing to guide Miami County.”

“We’re very, very pleased with the job that you’re doing,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said to Hull. “I think you’re doing a fine job and looking forward to working with you in the future.”

Also during the Tueday meeting, the commissioners approved or authorized the following resolutions:

• For the Miami County Department of Development to waive fees normally required for building and zoning permits for Miami, Mercer, Darke, and Auglaize, for repair, reconstruction, and other work associated with the March 2024 tornadoes. And to further instruct and authorize the Department of Development to refund all permit fees associated with the storm damage.

• To accept a County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) grant award of $5,500 on behalf of the Miami County Auditor and IT department.

• To sign the LPA Federal ODOT — Let Project Agreement for the design and construction of the Garnsey Street Bridge Rehabilitation project, as requested by the county engineer, and to further authorize the county engineer to act in the capacity of the LPA as outlined in said LPA Federal ODOT-Let Project Agreement.

• An agreement for engineering services with Korda/Nemeth Engineering Inc., of Columbus, for the design of the Piqua-Lockington Road Bridge replacement project. The cost shall not exceed $541,193.37 including “if authorized” services of $83,036.86.

• To sign a change to the contract with M & T Excavating LLC, of Bradford, for the Swailes Road Waterline Loop Project as requested by the Sanitary Engineering Department for an addition of $25,000. While completing the scope of the work the coordinator encountered additional expenses while boring under Interstate 75. The revised contract cost is now $456,673 with the completion date changed to May 15, 2024.

• An employment verification for Samantha Reneer to start as the new account clerk in the Department of Sanitary Engineering beginning on April 15 at a pay rate of $18 per hour.

• An employee requisition for a full-time eligibility referral specialist in the Department of Job & Family Services due to the retirement of Tina Wagner.