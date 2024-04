Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-4:16 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of State Route 718 and State Route 721 in Newton Township.

-11:16 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a battery charger being stolen from a vehicle at the 9300 block of Wildcat Road in Bethel Township.

-9:20 a.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud at the 1200 block of Lehman Road in Elizabeth Township.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.