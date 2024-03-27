Baseball Roundup

Troy Christian’s Judah Simmons fires a strike to the plate Tuesday against Covington. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Brairen Denson slides into third base ahead of the throw Tuesday against Troy Christian. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Jacob Tipps catches a throw at first base. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The Troy Christian baseball team scored a run in seventh inning to get past Covington 4-3 Tuesday in TRC action.

Camden Koukol had a RBI single in the seventh inning to score the winning run.

Ryan Waltz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Carson Dyer and Will Twiss were both 2-for-4.

Judah Simmons and Jacob Grossnickle both double.

Simmons, Dyer and Andrew Knostman combined on a six -hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.

Brairen Denson was 2-for-3 for Covington and Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-4.

Tyler Jay and Carson Taylor combined on a nine-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.

Miami East 14,

Northridge 1

DAYTON — The Miami East baseball team opened TRC play with a road win.

Luke Hamaker was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and J. Hamaker had a triple and two RBIs.

Wes Penny was 2-for-3 with a double and Connor Apple was 2-for-3.

Chris Smith and KJ Gustin combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.

Newton 1,

Georgetown Day 0

Newton 18,

CFCA 1

The Newton baseball team picked up two wins Tuesday.

The Indians defeated Georgetown Day 1-0.

Will Bowser was 2-for-2 and Austin Tippie had a RBI single.

Tippie and Ty Schauer combinedo on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.

Newton defeated CFCA 18-1.

Tippie was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Rhett Koffer was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Brady Downing was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Carson Resides was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Bronson Van Culin was 2-for-2.

Cole Alexander pitched a two-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Legacy Christian 6,

Bradford 5

XENIA — The Bradford baseball team dropped a road game Tuesday.

Tucker Miller was 3-for-4 at the plate and pitched a 12-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.

