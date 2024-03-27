Baseball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Troy Christian baseball team scored a run in seventh inning to get past Covington 4-3 Tuesday in TRC action.
Camden Koukol had a RBI single in the seventh inning to score the winning run.
Ryan Waltz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Carson Dyer and Will Twiss were both 2-for-4.
Judah Simmons and Jacob Grossnickle both double.
Simmons, Dyer and Andrew Knostman combined on a six -hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.
Brairen Denson was 2-for-3 for Covington and Tanner Palsgrove was 2-for-4.
Tyler Jay and Carson Taylor combined on a nine-hitter, striking out nine and walking three.
Miami East 14,
Northridge 1
DAYTON — The Miami East baseball team opened TRC play with a road win.
Luke Hamaker was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and J. Hamaker had a triple and two RBIs.
Wes Penny was 2-for-3 with a double and Connor Apple was 2-for-3.
Chris Smith and KJ Gustin combined on a three-hitter, striking out seven and walking six.
Newton 1,
Georgetown Day 0
Newton 18,
CFCA 1
The Newton baseball team picked up two wins Tuesday.
The Indians defeated Georgetown Day 1-0.
Will Bowser was 2-for-2 and Austin Tippie had a RBI single.
Tippie and Ty Schauer combinedo on a five-hitter, striking out eight and walking five.
Newton defeated CFCA 18-1.
Tippie was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs and Rhett Koffer was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Brady Downing was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Carson Resides was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Bronson Van Culin was 2-for-2.
Cole Alexander pitched a two-hitter, striking out six and walking four.
Legacy Christian 6,
Bradford 5
XENIA — The Bradford baseball team dropped a road game Tuesday.
Tucker Miller was 3-for-4 at the plate and pitched a 12-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.
Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]