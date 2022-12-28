Batteries and tows topped the calls

DAYTON — For most of the year, AAA saw an increase in the number of car batteries needing replaced. The business saw the same over the Christmas holiday weekend when cold weather took a greater toll.

With that in mind, AAA urges drivers, especially those whose batteries may be a few years old, to get them checked now rather than risk becoming stranded roadside in adverse conditions.

“We saw this past weekend what the cold, snow and ice can do to driving conditions and to vehicles,” says Shawn Cobble, AAA Fleet Supervisor said in a press release. “We encourage drivers to also be proactive in their car care.”

Over the Christmas holiday weekend, AAA responded to more than 6,415 calls for service in Ohio’s AAA Club Alliance – which includes the Cincinnati, Miami Valley and Northwest Ohio markets. Battery calls was among the top two reasons for calls.

Three factors may increase the need for new batteries:

• Record number of older cars on the road – More people are keeping their cars longer because of supply chain issues that have limited availability and dramatically increased the price of new vehicles. In fact, according to S&P Global Mobility, the average age of an American vehicle is a record 12 years and two months.

• Vehicles sitting longer – With more people still working from home, vehicles may be sitting idle longer, shortening battery life.

• Disruption of basic vehicle maintenance – During COVID, basic vehicle maintenance routines that include battery and tire checks were disrupted, and the impact of that disruption may linger.

Battery warning signs:

• The starter motor cranks the engine slowly.

• Battery/charging warning lamp illuminates on the dashboard.

• In older models, dim incandescent headlights, particularly when the car is idling, indicates a weak battery.

Not every failing battery reveals itself through obvious symptoms, so basic vehicle maintenance is always encouraged.

AAA tips for battery care and service:

• Start your engines – Even if you are not driving to work or going out every day, make sure you start your vehicle once every few days to ensure the battery has a strong charge.

• Keep your battery clean – Periodically pop the hood and look for corrosion on the battery terminals. If you see any, clean it off with a small, stiff brush and a solution of baking soda and water. After removing the corrosion, rinse the battery with water.

• Check to make sure the terminal connections aren’t loose – If they are, tighten with a wrench.

• Get a battery checkup – The average battery lasts three to five years. Before hitting the road, basic vehicle maintenance should include a battery check. Book a free vehicle health check at any AAA Car Care Center or make an appointment at any AAA Approved Auto Repair location. Testing equipment today can often give you a good sense of how much life a battery has left.

• Call for free AAA Mobile Car Battery Service at your home or place of business – Members can call AAA at any time for a free, contactless battery checkup, and if need be, AAA will install a new battery on the spot.

AAA membership benefits:

• Whether hitting the road for a holiday weekend or simply headed to the store, AAA reminds Members to make sure their Memberships are up to date. Reminder: The AAA Premium Membership includes a FREE battery replacement.

• Give the gift of membership

•Get aplus membership at the classic level price and get a free upgrade from five miles of towing to 100. Plus, you get a bonus $10 gift card to the merchant of your choice.

• Your gift of a plus membership will provide:

• Up to 100 miles of free towing;

• Free fuel if they run out;

• Jump starts and battery service;

•Tire changes and lockout service;

•Identify theft monitoring;

• $100 auto lockout credit;