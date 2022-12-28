County Commissioners reject bids

TROY – Miami County Commissioners rejected all proposals, at their Thursday, Dec. 22, meeting, that were submitted for the Miami County Juvenile and Probate Court case management system which was publicly opened and deferred on July 28.

According to the resolution, the proposals were rejected because “the (court) has had unexpected personnel changes recently, including a new chief probation officer, two new probation officers, a new probation assistant, as well as a new chief probate deputy clerk of courts, a new probate deputy clerk and a new juvenile court deputy clerk and therefore, the RFP and process contained therein is hereby terminated, with no contract to be awarded.”

The next resolution involved setting the on-call rate for employees from the operations and facilities department and the animal shelter to $25 per day for emergency calls during non-work hours. This was an increase of $15 from $10 which was set in 2019.

Starco Inc. was awarded the Miami County Safety Building chiller replacement project. The cost of the project shall not exceed $326,600 utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The commissioners asked questions about the company’s reliability. “They have a great reputation,” said Chris Johnson, operations and facilities director. He informed the commissioners of the references he spoke to about the company.

They signed a memorandum of understanding with the cities of Troy, Piqua, and Tipp City in regard to the funding of a part-time hazardous materials coordinator position for the year 2023. The position will cost a total of $24,429.60. Piqua will pay $7,047. Troy will pay $11,275.20. Tipp City will pay $3,288.60. Miami County will pay $2,818.80. The portion of the costs were determined by the number of EHS sites in the cities.

Then, the commissioners signed a contract with Donald J. Schonhardt and Associates Inc. for professional services for the auditor’s office in order to create the 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). The cost of the services shall not exceed $49,000.

Then, the commissioners signed an amendment between an agreement with the recorder’s office and eRecording Partners Network LLC for the usage of services to electronically convey documents. The next resolution was to sign an amendment between a second agreement with the recorder’s office and the same company for usage of services to digitally deliver documents.