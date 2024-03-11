BBB hosts free shredding event

DAYTON – In the first half of 2023, Americans had already reported nearly 560,000 cases of identity theft nationwide according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

That put 2023 on track to exceed one million identity theft complaints – far higher than any pre-pandemic year on record, dating back to 2001. Don’t become a victim of identity theft and take the necessary steps to protect yourself, said a press release from the Better Business Bureau.

One way to protect yourself is shredding documents containing personal information. The Better Business Bureau will hold a free shredding event at Routsong Funeral Home, Inc. at 81 N. Main St., Centerville, on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (dependent on truck capacity).

This popular event is a great way to dispose of your files – credit card statements, old checks, IRS tax returns, etc. – safely. You can bring up to five boxes or bags of documents to be shredded free at the event (If you have more than five boxes, you’re welcome to go through the line again.) The first 350 cars in line are guaranteed shredding. Others will have materials shredded dependent on the trucks’ capacity. Once trucks meet capacity the event will end and cars may be directed to alternative shredding options.

This event is the perfect opportunity to get rid of files at work and home. Documents should be removed from binders, but staples and paper clips are okay to be shredded. Electronics and batteries cannot be included in material to be shredded. Shredded documents will be recycled.

John North, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley said, in the release, “I am eager to support the community in using this free service for the secure disposal of sensitive documents. Recognizing the gravity of identity theft, I appreciate the organization’s commitment to enhancing identity protection, viewing any decrease in the overall number of reports as a measure of success.”

Event sponsors include Routsong Funeral Home Inc., city of Centerville, Druffner Professional Organizing, AIM Media Midwest and WHIO-AM.