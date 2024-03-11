Pioneer Electric announces scholarship winners

Barhorst Courtesy | Pioneer Electric Cooperative Oen Courtesy | Pioneer Electric Cooperative Organ Courtesy | Pioneer Electric Cooperative Slemmons Courtesy | Pioneer Electric Cooperative

PIQUA — Ten area high school seniors have been selected to receive Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s 2024 scholarships. 38 applicants from 21 schools throughout Pioneer’s service territory applied for the scholarships.

Eight scholarships were awarded to children of Pioneer members with plans to attend a traditional college or university. Winners include $1,500 to Riley Barhorst from Jackson Center, $1,000 to Andrew Oen from Tippecanoe, and $500 to Eva Goubeaux from Russia, Jacob Keller from Minster, Ethan Lukey from Houston, Reagan McPheron from Botkins, Derek Madden from Anna, and Lillian Weaver from West Liberty.

Additionally, Pioneer awarded two scholarships to high school seniors continuing their education at a trade school. Those winners, also children of Pioneer members, were $1,500 to Ruby Slemmons from Calvary Christian, and $1,000 to Caitlyn Organ from Triad.

All scholarship recipients were chosen through an application and virtual interview process conducted by judges from outside the electric cooperative.

“Commitment to community is one of Pioneer’s defining principles and providing college scholarships to future leaders in our community is a great example of that,” said Jodi Borger, Pioneer’s communications and marketing manager. “Our judges were again impressed by the quality of applicants this year, and we extend our best wishes to all who participated.”

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby Counties and portions of the eight surrounding counties.