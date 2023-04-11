BBS celebrates 100 years of protecting Ohio

COLUMBUS – On Thursday, April 6, the Ohio Board of Building Standards (BBS) celebrated 100 years of protecting the safety of Ohioans and buildings across the state by ensuring compliance in the construction industry.

“Building a strong foundation for the past century, the Ohio Board of Building Standards has been a pillar of excellence in ensuring safety and compliance in the construction industry, and we look forward to continuing this legacy for the next 100 years,” said Timothy Galvin, board chair.

Created on April 6, 1923, the board protects Ohioans and their investments by creating and adopting rules for Ohio’s building, mechanical, plumbing and residential codes, as well as the National Electrical Code. The board also certifies county, township and municipal building departments to enforce these codes.

If you walk into a building in Ohio, you are surrounded by the work of BBS. From the materials used to construct the building, to the electrical wiring used to light it up and even the elevators or escalators used to navigate the building, the codes and regulations are put in place by BBS.

Originally formed with seven members, the Board of Building Standards is a part of the Ohio Department of Commerce and is now made up of 15 members who are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the state Senate.