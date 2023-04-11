Monday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team picked up a 3-2 win over Centerville B Monday, sweeping the singles matches.

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga defeated Kevin Xiao 6-3, 6-3; Kellan Nichols defeated Griffin Rhoades 6-3, 6-4 and Michael Burns defeated Carson Brandeberry 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead lost to Ha-Min Bae and Vivak Akella 6-4, 6-3 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput lost to Luke Nold and Eric Li 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Troy is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe 5,

Miamisburg 0

MIAMISBURG — The Tippecanoe tennis team improved to 4-1 with a win on the road Monday.

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger defeated Luke Ferguson 6-2, 6-0; Nick Von Krosigk defeated Naveen Gobinath 6-0, 6-0; and Cameron Davis defeated Matthew Thompson 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Sean Nichols and Ryan Hartke defeated Joe Kingston and Curtis Elking 6-2, 6-1 and Roman List and Grant Vonderheide defeated Tyler Collier and Luke Hardacre 6-1, 6-1.