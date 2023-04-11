Monday Diamond Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team topped West Carrollton 5-2 in MVL action Monday.
Troy Christian 9,
Northridge 1
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team picked up a TRC win Monday.
Matthew Major was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Zane Harris was 2-for-4 with a double.
Paul McDonald was 2-for-3.
Carson Dyer and Harris combined on a two-hitter, striking out 15 and walking eight.
Minster 9,
Covington 2
MINSTER — The Covington baseball team dropped a road game Monday.
Tyler Jay was 2-for-4.
Grant Blore, Caleb Smith and Jacob Tipps combined on a nine-hitter, walking nine.
TC North 7,
Milton-Union 3
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a non-conference matchup Monday.
Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for-3 at the plate.
He combined with Wyatt Kimmel, Jacob Grube and Carter Berner on an 11-hitter, striking out six and walking six.
Lehman Catholic 4,
Ansonia 3
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team won at home Monday in non-conference action.
Bradford 5,
Legacy Christian 2
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team won a non-conference game Monday.
Owen Canan was 2-for-4 and Landon Wills was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Brendan Baker had a triple and Garrett Trevino had a double.
Treyl Manuel and Tucker Miller combined on a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.
SOFTBALL
Fairborn 3,
Troy 1
TROY — The visiting Fairborn softball team scored two runs in the sixth inning to get a MVL win Monday.
Abigail Welbaum pitched a four-hitter for Troy, striking out 12.
Only one Skyhawk run was earned as Troy committed six errors on defense.
Xenia 8,
Piqua 7
XENIA — The Piqua softball team battled out of a 7-3 hole to tie the game Monday in MVL action, but Xenia scored the winning run in the sixth inning.
Olivia Anthony was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Audrey Bean was 2-for-4.
Caylee Roe was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-3.
Anthony and Julia Coppess combined on an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
Tippecanoe 21,
West Carrollton 1
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team cruised to a victory Monday in MVL action.
Ella Henn was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Gracie Raiff was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Charlize Clausen, Ryan Elms and Emmily Morando had two RBIs each.
Stella Leos was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Henn pitched a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.
Covington 9,
Bethel 2
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team cruised to a TRC win Monday.
Nigella Reck was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and Meg Rogers was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.
Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 and Mara Newhouse had a double.