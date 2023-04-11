Monday Diamond Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team topped West Carrollton 5-2 in MVL action Monday.

Troy Christian 9,

Northridge 1

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team picked up a TRC win Monday.

Matthew Major was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Zane Harris was 2-for-4 with a double.

Paul McDonald was 2-for-3.

Carson Dyer and Harris combined on a two-hitter, striking out 15 and walking eight.

Minster 9,

Covington 2

MINSTER — The Covington baseball team dropped a road game Monday.

Tyler Jay was 2-for-4.

Grant Blore, Caleb Smith and Jacob Tipps combined on a nine-hitter, walking nine.

TC North 7,

Milton-Union 3

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a non-conference matchup Monday.

Nathan Morter Jr. was 2-for-3 at the plate.

He combined with Wyatt Kimmel, Jacob Grube and Carter Berner on an 11-hitter, striking out six and walking six.

Lehman Catholic 4,

Ansonia 3

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team won at home Monday in non-conference action.

Bradford 5,

Legacy Christian 2

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team won a non-conference game Monday.

Owen Canan was 2-for-4 and Landon Wills was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Brendan Baker had a triple and Garrett Trevino had a double.

Treyl Manuel and Tucker Miller combined on a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

SOFTBALL

Fairborn 3,

Troy 1

TROY — The visiting Fairborn softball team scored two runs in the sixth inning to get a MVL win Monday.

Abigail Welbaum pitched a four-hitter for Troy, striking out 12.

Only one Skyhawk run was earned as Troy committed six errors on defense.

Xenia 8,

Piqua 7

XENIA — The Piqua softball team battled out of a 7-3 hole to tie the game Monday in MVL action, but Xenia scored the winning run in the sixth inning.

Olivia Anthony was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Audrey Bean was 2-for-4.

Caylee Roe was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-3.

Anthony and Julia Coppess combined on an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Tippecanoe 21,

West Carrollton 1

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team cruised to a victory Monday in MVL action.

Ella Henn was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Gracie Raiff was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Charlize Clausen, Ryan Elms and Emmily Morando had two RBIs each.

Stella Leos was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Henn pitched a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

Covington 9,

Bethel 2

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team cruised to a TRC win Monday.

Nigella Reck was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs and Meg Rogers was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.

Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4 and Mara Newhouse had a double.