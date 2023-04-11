Alzheimer’s Association, ProMedica Hospice Expert Series

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering two virtual Expert Series education programs in April, providing families with the opportunity to hear from experts about the stigma of hospice care and communication strategies to help keep the peace when a loved one has dementia.

The programs, being offered free to the community, are:

Breaking the Stigma of Hospice, 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, on Zoom

Keeping the Peace with Alzheimer’s, 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, on Zoom

Pre-registration is required. To register for one of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinars will be emailed following registration.

“Expert Series programs are a wonderful opportunity for families to hear from local experts about various topics related to living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati Chapters. “This month, we are partnering with presenters who will discuss how to break the stigma of hospice care, and communication tips for keeping the peace with a loved one living with Alzheimer’s.”

The Breaking the Stigma of Hospice program will feature speaker Kaylea Zimmer, an account liaison with ProMedica Hospice, serving Jackson, Vinton and Hocking Counties.

The program, sponsored by ProMedica Hospice, will cover ways that hospice has expanded beyond care for individuals in the final few days of their lives. Attendees will learn about what hospice and palliative care are, who is eligible for these services, how much they cost, who pays for them and additional services that a loved one with dementia may be eligible for.

The speaker for Keeping the Peace with Alzheimer’s will be Teresa Youngstrom, RN, a dementia specialist, speaker and founder of A Better Approach to Memory Care, which offers consultation and training for families and organizations.

Participants will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help them connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

“We are so thankful to Kaylea and Teresa for offering their time and expertise for these programs,” Ritchey said. “Hospice care and evolving communication patterns can be tricky for families to navigate, and we hope these programs will offer much-needed support and guidance.”

There are 493,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.