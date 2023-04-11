Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-8:09 p.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Main Street and South Dorset Road. A female subject was charged with possession of marijuana. A bystander who showed up on-scene was charged with obstructing official business.

-6:16 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 7000 block of South Dayton-Brandt Road in Tipp City.

-4:03 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of South Walnut Street in Fletcher.

-3:49 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Big Mike’s BP on South state Route 201 in Tipp City. An unknown subject wrote on the men’s bathroom door and ice chest with permanent marker.

-2:04 p.m.: menacing. Deputies responded to a report of menacing in the 4000 block of East Miami-Shelby Road in Brown Township.

-12:06 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Fenner Road in Newton Township.

-11:02a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of East Second Street in Laura.

-10:32 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Elite Dental on North County Road 25A in Concord Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.