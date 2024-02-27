Be a part of the solar eclipse

TROY — Aim Media Midwest newspapers are preparing for the darkness of the eclipse on April 8.

Miami Valley Today, the Sidney Daily News, the Lima News and Bowling Green Sentinel-Tribune will be publishing a special eclipse publication for the weekend editions of March 30 and 31. The staff of all the newspapers is looking for your input on several stories which will be included in the publication.

• Are you celebrating your birthday on April 8? If you are — and are planning a special birthday party — contact Melanie Speicher at [email protected].

• Are you planning to get married in the darkness of the eclipse? If you are, contact Sheryl Roadcap at [email protected].

• Do you operate a restaurant? Are you planning special eclipse meals or specials for the day or the weekend leading up to April? If you are, contact David Trinko at [email protected]

• Are you traveling from your home to watch the eclipse at another location? If you are, contact Sheryl Roadcap at [email protected]

• Is your club or organization planning an eclipse event? If you are, contact David Trinko at [email protected].

• Do you have a special story to share about the eclipse? If you do, contact Marie Thomas-Baird at mthomas@aimmediamidwestcom.